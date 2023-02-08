Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37.

