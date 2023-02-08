Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $30,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1,656.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

