285 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $143.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.68.

