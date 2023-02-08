Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $362.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $412.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $321.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

