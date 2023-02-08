Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

PEBK stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $186.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director William Gregory Terry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

