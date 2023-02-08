Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 88.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after buying an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,270.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $74,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of RBLX opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

