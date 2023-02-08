Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,760 Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 55.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $33,234.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $111,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $33,234.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $111,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 3,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $53,571.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 101,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,754 and sold 105,891 shares valued at $1,608,397. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Donegal Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on DGICA. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $498.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,536.54 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,606.61%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

