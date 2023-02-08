Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 595,035 Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHW – Get Rating) by 297.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,035 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pearl Holdings Acquisition were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 151,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75,751 shares during the last quarter.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

PRLHW stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in consumer-focused industries, including companies that participate in the lifestyle, technology, healthcare, and wellness sectors.

