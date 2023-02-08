Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 570,000 Shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUPW – Get Rating) by 154.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in PowerUp Acquisition were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWUPW. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,398,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

PWUPW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

