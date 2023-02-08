Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW) Shares Purchased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW – Get Rating) by 210.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,114 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTEW opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Profile

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

