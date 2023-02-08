FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGW) Holdings Raised by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGW – Get Rating) by 194.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,219 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in FTAC Zeus Acquisition were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.

