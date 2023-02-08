Periscope Capital Inc. Has $113,000 Position in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDR – Get Rating) by 193.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,174,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFGDR. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the second quarter worth $129,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,667,000. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Growth for Good Acquisition by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,944,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 448,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $103,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Growth for Good Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

