Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSW)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSW – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,771 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPCSW. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 909,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 139,955 shares during the period.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.47.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses its search on operating in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

