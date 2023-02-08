Periscope Capital Inc. Has $98,000 Holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW – Get Rating) by 192.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FIACW opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.06. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.