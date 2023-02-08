Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 548,593 Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW – Get Rating) by 334.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,593 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in FTAC Emerald Acquisition were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 211,249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 211,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors. The company was formerly known as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.