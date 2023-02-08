Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dryden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 801,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,870 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 198.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCRDW opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.