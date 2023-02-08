Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 27,099 Shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,099 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Gesher I Acquisition worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,369,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition by 1,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 358,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Gesher I Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Gesher I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily focus on cannabis industry. Gesher I Acquisition Corp.
