Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,850 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 502,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 252,205 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 876.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 332,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 298,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG Pace Beneficial II alerts:

TPG Pace Beneficial II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of YTPG opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

About TPG Pace Beneficial II

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YTPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.