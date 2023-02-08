Periscope Capital Inc. Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.31% of XPAC Acquisition worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPAC Acquisition by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XPAX opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. XPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

