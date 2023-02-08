Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.74% of Blue World Acquisition worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Blue World Acquisition by 12.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 530,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 432,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 275,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWAQ opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

