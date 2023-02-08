Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Future Health ESG were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLT. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter worth $10,596,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG during the 3rd quarter worth $4,002,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Future Health ESG during the 2nd quarter worth $3,650,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Future Health ESG by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 735,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 69,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 1st quarter worth about $665,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Future Health ESG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FHLT opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. Future Health ESG Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Future Health ESG Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

