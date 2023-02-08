Periscope Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,800 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.40% of Frontier Investment worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Frontier Investment during the second quarter worth $9,076,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $8,016,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Frontier Investment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 798,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Frontier Investment by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FICV opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Frontier Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Frontier Investment ( NASDAQ:FICV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

