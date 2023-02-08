Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,502 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LITT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

Logistics Innovation Technologies stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

