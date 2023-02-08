Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 103,900 Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,900 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

