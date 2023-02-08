Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 29,900 Shares of Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its position in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQ – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Counter Press Acquisition worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPAQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,988,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,090,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPAQ opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Counter Press Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

