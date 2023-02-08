LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,600 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.90% of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVB. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $4,124,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $6,702,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,093,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

LIVB opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.