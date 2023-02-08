Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 123,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 104.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,304,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

MAQC stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.