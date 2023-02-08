Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 104,300 Shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BIOS opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

BioPlus Acquisition Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.