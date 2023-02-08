UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,200 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of UTA Acquisition worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UTA Acquisition by 15.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

