Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Ignyte Acquisition worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ignyte Acquisition Stock Performance

Ignyte Acquisition stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Ignyte Acquisition Profile

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

