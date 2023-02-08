Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH)

Periscope Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.85% of Summit Healthcare Acquisition worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,868,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,301,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2.9% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

SMIH stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.02.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition ( NASDAQ:SMIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.