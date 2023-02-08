Periscope Capital Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 562,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition by 743.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 331,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 292,344 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAGA opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

