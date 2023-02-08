Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 125,000 Shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR)

Periscope Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.17% of Evergreen worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,455,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,762,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,741,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergreen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVGR opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. Evergreen Co. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

