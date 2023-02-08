Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EUCR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 547.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 28.4% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $753,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EUCR opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire a business in the biomedical or healthcare-related industries in North America and Europe.

