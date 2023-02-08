Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 833 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.