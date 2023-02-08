Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,262 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $214.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

