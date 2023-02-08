Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $680,000 in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WOLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $140.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Trading Up 4.5 %

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.04 per share, for a total transaction of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOLF opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $58.07 and a one year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.51.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.