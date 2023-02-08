Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

