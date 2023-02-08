Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 5,724 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $45.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $84.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.