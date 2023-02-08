Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Marriott International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $175.42 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.