Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 74 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $402.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $369.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.51. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $615.84.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

