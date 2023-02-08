Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,102 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $136.32 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.