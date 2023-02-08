Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after buying an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,357 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,502,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $371,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,956,660 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $334,527,000 after acquiring an additional 195,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

CTSH stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.