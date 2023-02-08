Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.62. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.