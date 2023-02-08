Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $822,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 133,500.0% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 48,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $247.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.89.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

