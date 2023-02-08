Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 2,091 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,283,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 170,592 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,299 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,486,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,816,000 after acquiring an additional 114,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,161,000 after acquiring an additional 285,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,087,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after acquiring an additional 79,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHC opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.