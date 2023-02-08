Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

