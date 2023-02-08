Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 46.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,340,000 after buying an additional 168,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,758,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 640.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after buying an additional 1,018,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.10 and a 200-day moving average of $195.40.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

