The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.71.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR opened at $138.70 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $139.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.02. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.54, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,489 shares of company stock worth $5,769,358 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.