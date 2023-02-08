The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Hershey by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hershey by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after buying an additional 55,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 1.4 %

HSY opened at $237.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $242.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.76.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,423 shares of company stock worth $7,308,449. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

